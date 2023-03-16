Will undo Govt’s all anti-people decisions if voted to power: Azad

Says J&K children can’t compete with children of outside, Statehood should to be restored, Land & Govt jobs will be protected

Waris Fayaz

Sopore, Mar 15: Former chief minister of erstwhile J&K state and Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) president, Ghulam Nabi Azad on Wednesday said that his party, if voted to power, will undo all the anti-people decisions taken by the incumbent BJP government.

Addressing a gathering at Zaloora in Sopore, Azad said that the restoration of Statehood, land rights and the security of government jobs for the local youth is the priority and if voted to power, he will ensure all these rights again to J&K people through the assembly.

He added that the youth from outside J&K are not enemies, but the fact is the children here (in J&K) cannot compete with them given the ability. “The children, hailing from outside, use to speak in English soon after they take birth, but here our children start learning basics after the age of 6 years, when they are being enrolled in the schools. Therefore, the government jobs here should be ensured for the locals only,” he said.

Azad further said that the recent demolition drive by the government would have made 70 lakh people across J&K homeless. “It is the time for J&K people to decide about their future and extend their support to BJP or their own people,” he said.

He added that the people are not even allowed to utter anything, but this situation will be changed shortly if they are elected to power.