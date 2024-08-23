back to top
    Will the new UN cybercrime treaty help or hinder India’s online security goals?

    By: Northlines

    As leaders prepare to vote on a groundbreaking cybercrime treaty at the UN General Assembly next month, the question on many minds is – how should approach this critical issue? With cyber threats increasing every day, there is no doubt about the need for greater cooperation between nations. However, some experts have raised concerns about certain provisions in the newly finalized draft treaty.

    To gain a deeper understanding of the implications for India, this reporter spoke to Raman Jit Singh Chima, Asia Pacific Policy Director for the digital rights group Access Now. According to Chima, while the goal of combatting cybercrime is sensible, the current text approved by UN members risks overreaching and could undermine individual privacy rights. “The treaty leaves too much open for interpretation by governments and may even contradict domestic laws like India's privacy verdict,” he noted.

    If adopted, the treaty would need ratification by at least 40 countries to take effect. But Chima questioned how useful this would be for India's own cybersecurity efforts given key partners like the US and EU may choose not to sign due to civil liberties concerns. He further pointed out the lack of public consultation in India on what approach would best serve national interests.

    With online threats increasing exponentially, there is no denying the importance of global cooperation. However, any treaty must properly balance security with privacy to avoid potential overreach or abuse. As the world's largest democracy, India has an opportunity to ensure ameasured, deliberated response that considers all viewpoints. The final outcome of this virtual UNGA vote will undeniably shape the future of both cyber governance and human rights in the digital domain.

