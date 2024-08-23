Apple refreshes how Europeans select browsers and default apps on iOS

back to top
    Apple to Refresh User Choice on Browsers and Apps in Europe

    In a move to address concerns raised by EU regulators, Apple has announced upcoming changes to how users select browsers and default apps on their devices in Europe. The tech giant will provide iPhone and iPad users with more meaningful options when first opening Safari, and introduce dedicated areas to choose defaults.

    Currently, users see a passive screen listing available browsers upon opening Safari for the first time. However, Apple’s new approach will display an active choice screen upfront, clearly prompting users to select a default browser from a randomly arranged list. This will ensure higher visibility and inform users of their ability to override the pre-set choice.

    Additionally, iOS will gain an ‘Apps Defaults’ section allowing easy management of default options for mail, messaging, search and more. Sticking with privacy and safety, only key built-in apps like Settings and Phone cannot be removed – providing users greater control overall.

    These tweaks are aimed at the EU’s Digital Markets Act targeting unfair practices by large online platforms. They come after the European Commission flagged concerns over earlier implementation not sufficiently addressing rules around browser and search engine choice.

    By refining user experience and transparency, Apple seeks to demonstrate compliance in spirit. The updates maintaining privacy and functionality could help appease regulators while keeping user experience at the core of decisions. With major new launches approaching, the timing ensures EU users get the latest pro-choice options right away.

