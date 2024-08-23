back to top
    Alia Bhatt’s Disciplined Approach To Pregnancy And Postpartum Wellness

    Alia Bhatt's Remarkable Postpartum Journey: What Sets Her Apart

    It is no secret that Alia Bhatt is incredibly dedicated to maintaining optimum and fitness. After giving birth to daughter Raha late last year, the celebrity mom aced not just her postpartum recovery but also her pregnancy journey through meticulous planning and discipline.

    According to her long-time nutritionist Dr. Siddhant Bhargava, Alia knew she wanted to get pregnant while at the peak of her successful film career. “She was determined to do it in the healthiest way possible”, mentions the expert. Every stage was carefully managed through dietary adjustments tailored to her body's needs and baby's development.

    Dr. Bhargava notes they calculated the ideal weight gain and loss goals in advance. Regular monitoring helped ensure Alia felt her best while nourishing her growing baby appropriately each month. This scientific approach meant she smoothly transitioned post-delivery without difficulty losing the pounds.

    Hailing her commitment, he adds “It is remarkable that amid the hormones, cravings and symptoms, she religiously followed her diet plan. She recognized what was required of her own accord.” Few can match Alia's discipline and intelligence around nutrition, asserts Dr. Bhargava.

    The new mom's inspiring journey emphasises the importance of self-care during and after pregnancy. Prioritizing health allows women to nurture themselves and infants holistically through this significant phase of life. Let us hope more embrace balanced routines that aid their well-being and motherhood journey.

