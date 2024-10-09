Will introspect party’s performance in Jammu region: J&K Congress chief Karra

JAMMU, Oct 9: Jammu and Kashmir Congress chief Tariq Hameed Karra on Wednesday said the party would introspect its dismal performance in the assembly polls in the Jammu region.

He also alleged that there were some lapses on part of the administration or some deliberate attempts in the run up to the polls.

“We are very sorry for that, but we will introspect it. But, there are other factors also. There were lapses on part of the administration, or some deliberate attempts – in the last three days all the check-points established by the police were taken off, and the distribution of money and liquor was facilitated,” Karra told PTI Videos here.

The JKPCC president along with party's in-charge for J-K Bharat Solanki called on the Abdullahs at their residence here to congratulate them on the win in the assembly polls.

Karra said the mandate of the people was against the BJP's “hate politics and their oppressive policies”.

“It is against their divisive policies, hate-mongering, their atrocities on the people at the Constitution, legal, social-cultural, and religion level. People have voted against that,” he said.

Karra said the party will be fighting for the restoration of Statehood and “the struggle will now start afresh”.

To a question whether there was some discussion over Government formation between the two parties, the JKPCC chief said there have been no talks yet.

“We had only come to congratulate them on behalf of the party. We congratulated Abdullahs formally. Omar Abdullah has said that their legislature party meeting is to happen, then they will talk with the alliance partner. We have to wait for their legislature party to meet,” he added.

The National Conference-Congress combine pulled off a spectacular victory in maiden elections in Jammu and Kashmir after abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.

However, the individual performance of the Congress has hit an all-time low as only one of its 29 candidates managed to win in the Jammu region, while its prominent leaders, including two working presidents lost the elections.

The Congress had said the result in Jammu region was not in accordance with the party's expectations and a detailed feedback would be sought on the debacle.

The Congress was fighting the elections in a pre-poll alliance with National Conference (NC) and had fielded 32 candidates, mostly in Jammu region, compared to 51 by the regional party.

Additionally, the CPI(M) and the Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party (JKNPP) have each been allocated one seat while both the Congress and NC had a ‘friendly contest' on five seats.