    "Analysing Unexpected Results": Rahul Gandhi On Congress's Mixed Bag

    NEW DELHI, Oct 9: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said the party was analysing the “unexpected” results in Haryana and will apprise the Election Commission about complaints received from various constituencies of the state.
    In his first reaction after the shock defeat in Haryana, the former Congress president also thanked the people of Haryana and  and for their support.

    “My heartfelt thanks to the people of Jammu and Kashmir – 's victory in the state is a victory of the Constitution, a victory of democratic self-respect,” he said.

    The BJP on Tuesday clinched a stunning hat-trick win in Haryana overcoming anti-incumbency and dashing Congress' hopes of a comeback while the Conference-Congress combine pulled off a spectacular victory in maiden elections in Jammu and Kashmir after abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.
    Gandhi said the Congress was looking into the results of the Haryana Assembly polls.
    “We are analysing the unexpected results of Haryana. We will inform the Election Commission about the complaints coming from many assembly constituencies,” he said.

    “Heartfelt thanks to all the people of Haryana for their support and to our ‘Babbar Sher' workers for their tireless hard work,” he said in a post in Hindi on X.
    “We will continue this fight for rights, for social and economic justice, for truth, and will keep raising your voice,” the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said.

    A delegation of the Congress comprising K C Venugopal, Ashok Gehlot, Ajay Maken, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Pratap Singh Bajwa, Abhishek Singhvi, Udai Bhan, Jairam Ramesh, and Pawan Khera will meet the Election Commission at 6 pm on Wednesday at Nirvachan Sadan, the party said.

    Will introspect party's performance in Jammu region: J&K Congress chief Karra
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

