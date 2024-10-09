back to top
Search
    JammuMinimising differences between Jammu, Kashmir will be our govt's aim: Farooq Abdullah
    JammuJammu KashmirKashmir

    Minimising differences between Jammu, Kashmir will be our govt’s aim: Farooq Abdullah

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    SRINAGAR, Oct 9: Conference President Farooq Abdullah Wednesday said the aim of the NC-Congress government would be to minimise the differences between the two regions of the Union Territory and to build confidence among the Hindus.
    “We have to minimise the differences that they have created between  , and . Our endeavour should be that the Hindus there have this confidence in us that we will think about them in the same manner as about Kashmir,” Abdullah told reporters here.

    “We will not differentiate between the two. So what that they did not vote. It is our duty to solve their problems,” he added.
    The NC chief said there were many challenges before the new Government.
    “The biggest challenges are inflation and unemployment. We have to create opportunities for our youth,” he said.

    Abdullah also asserted his supremacy over the choice of person who will head the Government.
    On his son Omar's saying that the alliance will decide who will be the chief minister, the senior Abdullah said: “What I have decided, only that will happen.”
    The NC president Tuesday said Omar Abdullah will be the chief minister of the new Government.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Dr Karan Singh Highlights Challenge for New J&K Govt to Bridge Political Divide
    Next article
    Will introspect party’s performance in Jammu region: J&K Congress chief Karra
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    “Analysing Unexpected Results”: Rahul Gandhi On Congress’s Mixed Bag

    Northlines Northlines -
    NEW DELHI, Oct 9: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on...

    Will introspect party’s performance in Jammu region: J&K Congress chief Karra

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAMMU, Oct 9:  Jammu and Kashmir Congress chief Tariq Hameed...

    Dr Karan Singh Highlights Challenge for New J&K Govt to Bridge Political Divide

    Northlines Northlines -
    SRINAGAR, Oct 9: Expressing satisfaction over conduct of free...

    Thiruvonam Bumper Lottery Results Out, Wayanad Resident Wins Rs. 25 Crore First Prize

    Northlines Northlines -
    The much awaited results of the Kerala Thiruvonam Bumper...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    “Analysing Unexpected Results”: Rahul Gandhi On Congress’s Mixed Bag

    Will introspect party’s performance in Jammu region: J&K Congress chief Karra

    Dr Karan Singh Highlights Challenge for New J&K Govt to Bridge...