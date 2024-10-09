back to top
Search
    JammuDr Karan Singh Highlights Challenge for New J&K Govt to Bridge Political...
    JammuJammu KashmirLatest News

    Dr Karan Singh Highlights Challenge for New J&K Govt to Bridge Political Divide

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    SRINAGAR, Oct 9: Expressing satisfaction over conduct of free and fair elections in   and nearly after a decade and appreciating the Election Commission along with the security forces, former Member Parliament and veteran leader Dr Karan Singh on Wednesday said it will be challenging for the new Government to overcome the political divide between two regions administratively.
    “The Conference has performed spectacularly in Kashmir while the BJP has done the same in Jammu. However, the BJP has drawn blank in Kashmir and the Congress a virtual blank in Jammu,” Dr Karan Singh here said in a statement.
    He said, “there is thus a clear and sharp political divide between the two regions which will be a challenge for the new Government to overcome administratively.”
    “I warmly congratulate Omar Abdullah upon his forming a Government later this week and wish him a very successful tenure,” he said adding that the next logical step, of course, is to restore full Statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.
    This has been a commitment of the Government of to the Supreme Court and I would urge that it be done without further delay while the political atmosphere is still vibrant.”

    “Domiciliary provisions should be introduced on the lines those prevailing in Uttarakhand and Himachal regarding acquisition of property,” he said adding that the building on the work done during Governor's rule the new Government will have to ensure that administrative discipline continues and there is no room given to corrupt practices.
    “It is now my hope that the beautiful State created by my ancestors will move into a new phase of harmony and all-round development,” said Dr Singh.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Thiruvonam Bumper Lottery Results Out, Wayanad Resident Wins Rs. 25 Crore First Prize
    Next article
    Minimising differences between Jammu, Kashmir will be our govt’s aim: Farooq Abdullah
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    “Analysing Unexpected Results”: Rahul Gandhi On Congress’s Mixed Bag

    Northlines Northlines -
    NEW DELHI, Oct 9: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on...

    Will introspect party’s performance in Jammu region: J&K Congress chief Karra

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAMMU, Oct 9:  Jammu and Kashmir Congress chief Tariq Hameed...

    Minimising differences between Jammu, Kashmir will be our govt’s aim: Farooq Abdullah

    Northlines Northlines -
    SRINAGAR, Oct 9: National Conference President Farooq Abdullah Wednesday...

    Thiruvonam Bumper Lottery Results Out, Wayanad Resident Wins Rs. 25 Crore First Prize

    Northlines Northlines -
    The much awaited results of the Kerala Thiruvonam Bumper...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    “Analysing Unexpected Results”: Rahul Gandhi On Congress’s Mixed Bag

    Will introspect party’s performance in Jammu region: J&K Congress chief Karra

    Minimising differences between Jammu, Kashmir will be our govt’s aim: Farooq...