Thiruvonam Bumper Lottery Results Out, Wayanad Resident Wins Rs. 25 Crore First Prize

The much awaited results of the Kerala Thiruvonam Bumper lottery for 2024 was announced today. In the biggest Onam lottery draw of the year, a resident of Wayanad district struck gold after winning the coveted first prize of Rs. 25 crore.

The draw for the Thiruvonam Bumper BR-99 lottery was conducted under the supervision of Kerala Finance Minister KN Balagopal. The winning ticket number that won Rs. 25 crore is TG 434222, which was sold by agent Jineesh from Wayanad.

In addition to the Rs. 25 crore jackpot prize, the lottery also offered 20 second prizes of Rs. 1 crore each. The winning second prize ticket numbers were TA 507676, TB 220261 and so on.

A total of 20 people took home third prizes of Rs. 50 lakh each. Their winning ticket numbers started with TA 109437, TD 796695 and others.

There were also fourth prizes of Rs. 5 lakh each for 10 lucky winners. Fifth prizes of Rs. 2 lakh were given to another 10 people.

In total, the Thiruvonam Bumper lottery for 2024 distributed a whopping Rs. 125.54 crore in prize money to winners across the various prize categories. Over 72 lakh tickets were sold ahead of the bumper draw.