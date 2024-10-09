back to top
Search
    Latest NewsThiruvonam Bumper Lottery Results Out, Wayanad Resident Wins Rs. 25 Crore First...
    Latest NewsTrending

    Thiruvonam Bumper Lottery Results Out, Wayanad Resident Wins Rs. 25 Crore First Prize

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    The much awaited results of the Kerala Thiruvonam Bumper lottery for 2024 was announced today. In the biggest Onam lottery draw of the year, a resident of Wayanad district struck gold after winning the coveted first prize of Rs. 25 crore.

    The draw for the Thiruvonam Bumper BR-99 lottery was conducted under the supervision of Kerala Minister KN Balagopal. The winning ticket number that won Rs. 25 crore is TG 434222, which was sold by agent Jineesh from Wayanad.

    In addition to the Rs. 25 crore jackpot prize, the lottery also offered 20 second prizes of Rs. 1 crore each. The winning second prize ticket numbers were TA 507676, TB 220261 and so on.

    A total of 20 people took home third prizes of Rs. 50 lakh each. Their winning ticket numbers started with TA 109437, TD 796695 and others.

    There were also fourth prizes of Rs. 5 lakh each for 10 lucky winners. Fifth prizes of Rs. 2 lakh were given to another 10 people.

    In total, the Thiruvonam Bumper lottery for 2024 distributed a whopping Rs. 125.54 crore in prize money to winners across the various prize categories. Over 72 lakh tickets were sold ahead of the bumper draw.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Central Institute of Temperate Horticulture Srinagar Recruitment 2024 Notification, Walk-in Interview on Oct 14
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Central Institute of Temperate Horticulture Srinagar Recruitment 2024 Notification, Walk-in Interview on Oct 14

    Northlines Northlines -
    Central Institute of Temperate Horticulture Srinagar Recruitment 2024: ICAR-Central...

    Experts debate the merits of overdressing versus underdressing

    Northlines Northlines -
    The age-old question of whether one should dress to...

    Certain arm positions during blood pressure checks may yield inaccurate high readings

    Northlines Northlines -
    A new study has found that the position of...

    CDC to Screen US-Bound Travelers from Rwanda for Deadly Marburg Virus

    Northlines Northlines -
    Health officials in the United States have announced that...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Central Institute of Temperate Horticulture Srinagar Recruitment 2024 Notification, Walk-in Interview...

    Experts debate the merits of overdressing versus underdressing

    Certain arm positions during blood pressure checks may yield inaccurate high...