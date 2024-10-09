Central Institute of Temperate Horticulture Srinagar Recruitment 2024 Notification, Walk-in Interview on Oct 14

Central Institute of Temperate Horticulture Srinagar Recruitment 2024: ICAR-Central Institute of Temperate Horticulture Srinagar (ICAR-CITH) invited eligible candidates for a Walk-in-Interview to fill up the post of Young Professional under the DUS project on a purely Contractual basis. Walk-In-Interview is scheduled to be held on October 14, 2024, at 11:00 AM at ICAR-CITH, Srinagar.

Candidates who fulfill the eligibility criteria as indicated below should bring their brief bio-date neatly typed and experience certificates along with original and attested photocopies of qualification certificates, and passport-size photographs for verification and submission.

As mentioned in the official notification of CITH Srinagar Recruitment 2024 the upper age limit for the mentioned posts is between 21 to 45 years (age relaxation as per rules). Candidates selected for the Young Professional position will be paid a monthly salary is Rs. 42,000/-. The selection of applicants will be based on an Interview. Required educational qualifications, experience, age limit and other post details are given in brief below, check all the details before applying for the mentioned positions —

Overview of Central Institute of Temperate Horticulture Srinagar Recruitment 2024

As mentioned in the employment notification released by ICAR-Central Institute of Temperate Horticulture, there are Young Professional posts to be filled based on Walk-in Interview. We have tabulated important details below:-

Organisation ICAR-Central Institute of Temperate Horticulture Post Name Young Professional No. of Posts 01 Category Govt Type Contractual Basis Job Location Srinagar, J&K Application Mode Walk-in Interview Selection Process Interview Interview Date 14-10-2024 Official Website cith.icar.gov.in

Vacancy Details Central Institute of Temperate Horticulture Srinagar Recruitment 2024

Central Institute of Temperate Horticulture Srinagar has invited applications from candidates fulfilling the required criteria to fill up the following vacant positions:-

Post Name No. of Posts Pay Scale Young Professional – II (YP-II) 01 Rs. 42,000/-

Eligibility Criteria of Central Institute of Temperate Horticulture Srinagar Recruitment 2024

Below we have summarized the required eligibility criteria such as qualification required, age limit, experience, etc. Candidates are advised to go through the eligibility criteria before applying for any post mentioned in the notification.

Educational Qualification

As mentioned in the official notification of the Central Institute of Temperate Horticulture Srinagar, we have mentioned the post-wise qualification required below:-

Post Name Qualification Young Professional – II (YP-II) Master's Degree in Horticulture (Fruit Science or Genetics and Plant breeding /Plant Breeding with 4/5 years of Bachelor's Degree

Age Limit

Before applying candidates must fulfill the age requirement criteria as mentioned in the notification. The post-wise age limit is given below:-

The age limit for Young Professional is 21 – 45 years as on 31-10-2024. Age relaxation will be given as per the rules.

Application Fee

There is no application fee.

Selection Process

The selection process involves Walk-in interview. The selection criteria are as follows:

Essential Qualification: 05 Marks

Doctor of Philosophy: 05 Marks

Research Publications (1 mark for each research publication): 10 marks

Awards (01 mark for each award): 05 marks

Experience: 05 marks

Personal interview: 20 Marks

How to Apply for Central Institute of Temperate Horticulture Srinagar Recruitment 2024

Eligible candidates are required to appear in Walk-in-Interview and the Walk-In-Interview is scheduled to be held on October 14, 2024, at 11:00 AM at ICAR-CITH, Srinagar.

The Interview Schedule for Central Institute of Temperate Horticulture Srinagar Recruitment 2024 is mentioned in the table below:-

Event Date Interview Date 14-10-2024 Start Date to Apply Online 11: 00 AM Last Date to Apply Online ICAR-Central Institute of Temperate Horticulture Srinagar

Central Institute of Temperate Horticulture Srinagar Recruitment Notification 2024 | Download PDF

Interested candidates can download the official notification of ICAR-CITH Srinagar by clicking the link below to check the detailed information about the application process for the YP Position.