    Central Institute of Temperate Horticulture Srinagar Recruitment 2024 Notification, Walk-in Interview on Oct 14

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Central Institute of Temperate Horticulture Srinagar Recruitment 2024: ICAR-Central Institute of Temperate Horticulture Srinagar (ICAR-CITH) invited eligible candidates for a Walk-in-Interview to fill up the post of Young Professional under the DUS project on a purely Contractual basis. Walk-In-Interview is scheduled to be held on October 14, 2024, at 11:00 AM at ICAR-CITH, Srinagar.

    Candidates who fulfill the eligibility criteria as indicated below should bring their brief bio-date neatly typed and experience certificates along with original and attested photocopies of qualification certificates, and passport-size photographs for verification and submission.

    As mentioned in the official notification of CITH Srinagar Recruitment 2024 the upper age limit for the mentioned posts is between 21 to 45 years (age relaxation as per rules). Candidates selected for the Young Professional position will be paid a monthly salary is Rs. 42,000/-. The selection of applicants will be based on an Interview. Required educational qualifications, experience, age limit and other post details are given in brief below, check all the details before applying for the mentioned positions —

    Overview of Central Institute of Temperate Horticulture Srinagar Recruitment 2024

    As mentioned in the employment notification released by ICAR-Central Institute of Temperate Horticulture, there are Young Professional posts to be filled based on Walk-in Interview. We have tabulated important details below:-

    Organisation ICAR-Central Institute of Temperate Horticulture
    Post Name Young Professional
    No. of Posts 01
    Category Govt
    Type Contractual Basis
    Job Location Srinagar, J&K
    Application Mode Walk-in Interview
    Selection Process Interview
    Interview Date 14-10-2024
    Official Website cith.icar.gov.in

    Vacancy Details Central Institute of Temperate Horticulture Srinagar Recruitment 2024

    Central Institute of Temperate Horticulture Srinagar has invited applications from candidates fulfilling the required criteria to fill up the following vacant positions:-

    Post Name No. of Posts Pay Scale
    Young Professional – II (YP-II) 01 Rs. 42,000/-
    Eligibility Criteria of Central Institute of Temperate Horticulture Srinagar Recruitment 2024

    Below we have summarized the required eligibility criteria such as qualification required, age limit, experience, etc. Candidates are advised to go through the eligibility criteria before applying for any post mentioned in the notification.

    Educational Qualification

    As mentioned in the official notification of the Central Institute of Temperate Horticulture Srinagar, we have mentioned the post-wise qualification required below:-

    Post Name Qualification
    Young Professional – II (YP-II) Master's Degree in Horticulture (Fruit Science or Genetics and Plant breeding /Plant Breeding with 4/5 years of Bachelor's Degree

    Age Limit

    Before applying candidates must fulfill the age requirement criteria as mentioned in the notification. The post-wise age limit is given below:-

    The age limit for Young Professional is 21 – 45 years as on 31-10-2024. Age relaxation will be given as per the rules.

    Application Fee

    There is no application fee.

    Selection Process

    The selection process involves Walk-in interview. The selection criteria are as follows:

    Essential Qualification: 05 Marks
    Doctor of Philosophy: 05 Marks
    Publications (1 mark for each research publication): 10 marks
    Awards (01 mark for each award): 05 marks
    Experience: 05 marks
    Personal interview: 20 Marks

    How to Apply for Central Institute of Temperate Horticulture Srinagar Recruitment 2024

    Eligible candidates are required to appear in Walk-in-Interview and the Walk-In-Interview is scheduled to be held on October 14, 2024, at 11:00 AM at ICAR-CITH, Srinagar.

    Interview Schedule

    The Interview Schedule for Central Institute of Temperate Horticulture Srinagar Recruitment 2024 is mentioned in the table below:-

    Event Date
    Interview Date 14-10-2024
    Start Date to Apply Online 11: 00 AM
    Last Date to Apply Online ICAR-Central Institute of Temperate Horticulture Srinagar

    Central Institute of Temperate Horticulture Srinagar Recruitment Notification 2024 | Download PDF

    Interested candidates can download the official notification of ICAR-CITH Srinagar by clicking the link below to check the detailed information about the application process for the YP Position.

    Official Website of ICAR-CITH Visit Website (CLICK HERE)
    Official Notification of ICAR CITH Recruitment 2024 DOWNLOAD PDF
