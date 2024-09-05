Why teaching children body safety and consent from an early age is important

Why teaching children about ‘appropriate' and ‘inappropriate' touch should start at a young age

As reports of sexual crimes against minors continue to rise at an alarming rate across the country, experts emphasize the need to educate children about body safety from a very young age. The early lessons on ‘appropriate' touch from trusted caregivers and ‘inappropriate' touch from strangers help children understand consent and empower them to speak up if they feel uncomfortable.

A recent case in Maharashtra highlights the vulnerability of even preschoolers. Two four-year-old girls were reportedly sexually assaulted at their school by a staff member, underscoring the need for touching upon these sensitive topics as early as the ages of three to five years when children join preschools and schools. Studies show teaching children that they have a right to say no to unwanted physical contact can help prevent and identify abuse.

Experts suggest starting these lessons in a simple and gentle manner. Young children are told that their parents can hug or carry them but no one else has a right to touch their private parts. As children grow older, the discussions need to evolve with their physical and emotional development. Adolescents are educated on personal boundaries, consent and respecting others' space. Ongoing and age-appropriate conversations at home and school are vital to change mindsets and ensure kids can recognize inappropriate behavior and seek help.

Various awareness campaigns help spread this important message. Schools nationwide have been incorporating curriculum and activities to teach bodily autonomy to the young. While implementation remains a work in progress, making children's safety a priority through open communication is key to protection from harms.