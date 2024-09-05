back to top
    DoT Proposes Implementation Rules for Key Aspects of India’s New Telecom Act

    By: Northlines

    Proposed Rules Under New Telecom Act Focus on Security, Infrastructure

    The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has proposed various rules to implement important aspects of 's revamped Telecommunications Act. The proposals focus on cybersecurity, telecom infrastructure development and oversight of networks deemed critical.

    One set of draft rules allow temporary shutdown of telecom services in specified areas for up to 15 days due to public emergency or security risks. Orders must be published with reasons and geographical scope. A review committee comprising top officials will examine the validity of shutdown orders.

    Another proposes detailed procedures for lawful interception of messages by authorized agencies for 60 days, renewable once. Records will be destroyed every six months unless needed. Interception orders will also be reviewed by the oversight committee.

    Under cybersecurity rules, telecom operators must promptly report data breaches and network outages. The DoT can also identify individuals sending fraudulent messages using telecom identifiers and request temporary suspension of accounts.

    Infrastructure rules define networks vital for national security, public safety and as “critical.” Operators must get approvals for upgrades and maintain audit records for inspection. Security protocols like encryption will be strengthened.

    Other proposals govern funding of rural connectivity projects through a renamed “Digital Bharat Nidhi” levying 5% tax on operators. Eligible schemes aim to improve access, promote indigenous technologies and benefit underserved groups.

    With clear guidelines on pivotal areas, the new framework backs security needs while balancing privacy. Strong oversight ensures lawful implementation of the comprehensive Telecommunications Act.

