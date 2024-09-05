back to top
    OpenAI Japan CEO Reveals Exciting New “GPT-Next” AI Project in Development

    By: Northlines

    At a recent AI summit held by telecom giant KDDI, Tadao Nagasaki, CEO of OpenAI Japan, shared some fascinating insights into the future of artificial intelligence. Nagasaki spoke about GPT-Next, an upcoming language model being developed by OpenAI that is said to be 100 times more capable than previous iterations.

    Nagasaki noted that ChatGPT, OpenAI's conversational AI assistant, has seen tremendous growth with over 200 million active users at the end of August. He highlighted how ChatGPT has enabled more people than ever before to easily experience and test artificial intelligence. The CEO also mentioned that enterprises are increasingly adopting ChatGPT Enterprise.

    With around 2000 employees split between sites in Japan, the US and UK, OpenAI is focused on continued advances in AI and development. When asked about establishing operations in Asia, Nagasaki said Japan was the natural choice due to its reputation as a global leader in innovation and new technologies.

    In discussing the GPT series of language models, Nagasaki teased GPT-Next as being a major leap forward compared to GPT-3 and GPT-4. Leveraging a smaller version of OpenAI's secretive “Project Strawberry”, GPT-Next is believed to achieve its dramatic performance increase through superior architectural design rather than just computing power alone.

    As the leader in AI research, OpenAI is dedicated to helping realize a future shaped beneficially by artificial intelligence. GPT-Next could be the next step toward that vision, potentially offering capabilities 100 times greater than today's state-of-the- models. Under Nagasaki's direction, OpenAI Japan will no doubt play an important role in these ongoing advancements.

