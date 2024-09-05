back to top
Search
    SportsCricketAustralian spinner Lyon proposes novel three-match WTC Final across different nations
    SportsCricket

    Australian spinner Lyon proposes novel three-match WTC Final across different nations

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Prominent Aussie bowler proposes three-match WTC finale across three nations

    Renowned Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon has put forth an interesting idea to determine the true Test champions. In an interview with ICC, Lyon suggested that the all-important World Test Championship (WTC) final should be a best-of-three affair hosted across three different powerhouses – , England and Australia.

    Lyon, who was instrumental in guiding Australia to WTC glory last time around, explained that having a three-match final played in diverse conditions would allow the best two sides to prove their mettle conclusively over multiple Tests. One game each could be hosted by the aforementioned test rivals, giving both teams a fair chance on their respective home/foreign terrains.

    While acknowledging the logistical challenges, Lyon feels this format would eliminate any notion of ‘meaningless matches' as was sometimes seen during multi-test series in the past. Each contest would be intensely fought for given the high stakes.

    The veteran tweaker hailed the existing WTC structure that has added context and importance to every five-day fixture. Teams now have to remain consistent over two years to finish in top-two, as opposed to the possibility of scraping through with just one big result previously.

    When Australia edged India in a nerve-wracking final last cycle, Lyon delivered pivotal wickets. He will be raring to defend the title with another productive home summer against the same opponent coming up shortly.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Messi and Ronaldo missing from 2022 Ballon d’Or nominees for first time since 2003
    Next article
    OpenAI Japan CEO Reveals Exciting New “GPT-Next” AI Project in Development
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Messi and Ronaldo missing from 2022 Ballon d’Or nominees for first time since 2003

    Northlines Northlines -
    The prestigious Ballon d'Or award, considered one of the...

    Nathan Lyon proposes novel format for future World Test Championship finals

    Northlines Northlines -
    A Revamp for the World Test Championship Final? Legendary Australian...

    India scripts history with 20 medals at Paris Paralympics 2024 led by Para Athletics heroics

    Northlines Northlines -
    India scripts history with 20 medals at Paris Paralympics...

    Deepthi Jeevanji’s inspirational journey from a village in Telangana to Paralympics bronze in Paris

    Northlines Northlines -
    An engaging story emerged from the Paris 2024 Paralympics...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Why teaching children body safety and consent from an early age...

    DoT Proposes Implementation Rules for Key Aspects of India’s New Telecom...

    OpenAI Japan CEO Reveals Exciting New “GPT-Next” AI Project in Development