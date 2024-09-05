Australian spinner Lyon proposes novel three-match WTC Final across different nations

Prominent Aussie bowler proposes three-match WTC finale across three nations

Renowned Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon has put forth an interesting idea to determine the true Test world champions. In an interview with ICC, Lyon suggested that the all-important World Test Championship (WTC) final should be a best-of-three affair hosted across three different cricket powerhouses – India, England and Australia.

Lyon, who was instrumental in guiding Australia to WTC glory last time around, explained that having a three-match final played in diverse conditions would allow the best two sides to prove their mettle conclusively over multiple Tests. One game each could be hosted by the aforementioned test rivals, giving both teams a fair chance on their respective home/foreign terrains.

While acknowledging the logistical challenges, Lyon feels this format would eliminate any notion of ‘meaningless matches' as was sometimes seen during multi-test series in the past. Each contest would be intensely fought for given the high stakes.

The veteran tweaker hailed the existing WTC structure that has added context and importance to every five-day fixture. Teams now have to remain consistent over two years to finish in top-two, as opposed to the possibility of scraping through with just one big result previously.

When Australia edged India in a nerve-wracking final last cycle, Lyon delivered pivotal wickets. He will be raring to defend the title with another productive home summer against the same opponent coming up shortly.