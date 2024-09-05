Messi and Ronaldo missing from 2022 Ballon d’Or nominees for first time since 2003

The prestigious Ballon d'Or award, considered one of the highest individual honors in football, announced its 30-man shortlist for 2022 but failed to include Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo – dominating figures who have shared a combined 13 trophies between them.

Messi, a prolific goalscorer and magician with the ball, has lifted the coveted trophy on 8 occasions including his latest win in 2023. Meanwhile, Ronaldo, known for his elite work ethic and scoring achievements, has claimed the award 5 times throughout his illustrious career. For over a decade between 2008-2017, one of these legendary footballers had their name etched on the trophy.

However, with both players now plying their trade in new leagues outside of Europe following moves away from Barcelona and Manchester United respectively, the pair were conspicuous by their absence from the list of nominees. It marks the first time since 2003 that neither player has been among the shortlisted 30 candidates.

Instead, big-hitters from the current generation like Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham and winners of the Champions League and La Liga double – Vinicius Jr and Luka Modric feature. Real Madrid had more representatives than any other club owing to their domestic and European success last season.

National teams were also well-accounted for, with 6 English stars and 6 Spanish standouts making the cut after strong showings at the Euros. Now 35 and 37 years old, football will have to look elsewhere for its latest Ballon d'Or winner as the duopoly of Messi and Ronaldo comes to an end after nearly two decades of dominance.