WhowillCongress field for Chandigarh Lok Sabha Seat?

The Congress is all geared up for the decision on its candidate for the Chandigarh Lok Sabha seat. According to sources,, the names of three persons — former Chandigarh MP Pawan Kumar Bansal, Congress MP from Anandpur Sahib, Manish Tewari and the Chandigarh Congress chief HS Lucky had been sent to the CEC. According to sources, Pawan Kumar Bansal or Manish Tewariare the front runners for the seat. The members of the central election committee of the party authorised Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge to take a call. The party has traditionally been a dominant and eminent force in Chandigarh in both the civic body and parliamentary elections. This time evidently the party is contesting the election in alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).