West Bengal: Congress to seal deal with Left Front, TMC to go solo

The Congress is on verge of finalising a seat-sharing pact with the Left Front and the Indian Secular Front (ISF) in West Bengal. According to sources, the Congress might contest 12 seats, while the ISF has agreed to contest six constituencies. On the other hand, Congress on Thursday released its third list of 56 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. In its third list, the Congress declared candidates for eight seats in West Bengal. The party has again fielded Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury from Berhampore, setting up the much-anticipated clash between the veteran Congress leader and cricketer-turned-politician Yusuf Pathan, who has been fielded by the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal. Also, the Congress has fielded Isha Khan Choudhury from Maldaha Dakshin, Mostaque Alam from Maldaha Uttar and Nepal Mahato from Purulia.