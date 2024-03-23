Search
IndiaOdisha: BJP, BJD seat-sharing deal yet to be finalized
Odisha: BJP, BJD seat-sharing deal yet to be finalized

The declaration of candidates for the 21 Lok Sabha and 147 Assembly seats by the three main parties — BJD, BJP and Congress, seems to be under lingering suspense, getting delayed over a possible alliance between the BJP and the BJD in Odisha. Workers of both parties are eagerly waiting with baited breath to know whether they will fight against each other or be friends in the election. Election in Odisha will be held in four phases on May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1. According to sources, the BJD is not keen to concede much space to the saffron party with regard to the Assembly seats. The BJD has 12 Lok Sabha and 111 Assembly seats, while the BJP has eight Lok Sabha and 22 Assembly seats at present. However, the BJD is confident and also optimistic about its prospects without an alliance with the BJP, since Patnaik continues to be hugely popular with the announcement of various welfare schemes benefiting all sections of the population. Meanwhile, the Congress is playing a wait-and-watch strategy to capitalise on the situation to their maximum advantage.

