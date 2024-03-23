Search
Rahul's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra culminates in Mumbai's Grand Finale
Rahul’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra culminates in Mumbai’s Grand Finale

Mumbai's Shivaji Park came alive with loud chants and songs on justice echoed on the culminating event of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', which projected a show of strength ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, which will be held in seven phases commencing from April 19. This time, the slogans called for a different sought “freedom” – from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party government. In the past, once Jay Prakash Narayan called for a ‘total revolution' from the grounds of Ramlila Maidan in Delhi. During his call for total revolution, JP read a Ramdhari Singh Dinkar poem, Singhasan Khali Karo ki Janata aatihai. While addressing the rally, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that PM Modi won't be able to win the Lok Sabha elections without EVMs, ED, CBI and Income Tax and alleged that the latter had a “monopoly over corruption.” While the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) leader recalled that Quit movement against British was started from the city of Mumbai, so he gave a call of Quit BJP from power.

The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

