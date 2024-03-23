Search
Bihar Seat-Sharing Deal:Congress, RJD, left iron out creases

By Rahil Nora Chopra

The seat-sharing between RJD, Congress, three Left parties – Communist Party of (CPI), Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) and Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) –in Bihar has been finalised and will be declared within a day or two. The RJD held seat-sharing discussions with Congress in New Delhi on Wednesday, and with CPI(ML) on Thursday. According to sources, RJD will contest in at least 25 seats and the Congress might contest 8 to 9 seats, while 3 to 4 seats would be left for the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), one seat for the CPI-M and one seat for the CPI. However, CPI(ML) has been asking for eight seats to contest in the state, including Siwan. RJD is offering Ara, Nalanda and Karakat seat to CPI-ML, but CPI-ML wants Siwan also and it has become a bone of contention between the RJD and CPI-ML. According to sources, if CPI-ML does not get the Siwan seat, then there will be a friendly fight between RJD and CPI-ML. However, the Congress will get West Champaran, Aurangabad, Kishanganj, Patna Sahib, Purnia, Muzaffarpur, Samastipur. Additionally, Congress wants Begusarai, Katihar, Nawada and East Champaran seats and it has become a sore point between the RJD and Congress. The CPI might get the Begusarai seat and CPI-M Khagaria Lok Sabha seat. The talks are on with Mukesh Sahni'sVikassheel Insaan party and RJD might offer one seat to it.

