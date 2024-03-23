Search
JDU’sMohammad Fatmi resigns, likely to join RJD

JD(U) general secretary Mohammed Ali Ashraf Fatmi has resigned from the party, which led to the triggering speculations that the former Union minister is likely to join RJD and would be contesting the Lok Sabha elections either from Darbhanga or Madhubani seat. The development comes much after the NDA announced its seat-sharing formula for Bihar, where the BJP will be contesting from 17 seats, including Darbhanga, where Fatmi had won four times. The buzz is that Fatmi, whose son Faraz is a sitting JD(U) MLA, may be strategically wooed back by the RJD which expectedly hopes to consolidate its Muslim support base following Nitish Kumar's return to the BJP-led NDA. (IPA Service)

 

 

WhowillCongress field for Chandigarh Lok Sabha Seat?
