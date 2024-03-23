Search
IndiaPM Modi receives Bhutan’s Highest Honour
India

PM Modi receives Bhutan’s Highest Honour

By: Northlines

Date:

Agencies

Thimphu [Bhutan], Mar 22: King of Bhutan conferred on Friday Prime Minister Narendra Modi the Order of the Druk Gyalpo, the highest honour of the Himalayan country.

As per ranking and precedence established, the Order of the Druk Gyalpo was instituted as the decoration for lifetime achievement and is the pinnacle of the honour system in Bhutan, taking precedence over all orders, decorations and medals. Earlier PM Modi, who is on a two-day state visit had called on Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck at the Tashichho Dzong Palace in Thimphu.

He also attended a cultural programme at the Tendrelthang Festival Ground in the presence of Bhutan King.

 

Previous article
JDU’sMohammad Fatmi resigns, likely to join RJD
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

JDU’sMohammad Fatmi resigns, likely to join RJD

Northlines Northlines -
JD(U) national general secretary Mohammed Ali Ashraf Fatmi has...

WhowillCongress field for Chandigarh Lok Sabha Seat?

Northlines Northlines -
The Congress is all geared up for the decision...

West Bengal: Congress to seal deal with Left Front, TMC to go solo

Northlines Northlines -
The Congress is on verge of finalising a seat-sharing...

Odisha: BJP, BJD seat-sharing deal yet to be finalized

Northlines Northlines -
The declaration of candidates for the 21 Lok Sabha...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

JDU’sMohammad Fatmi resigns, likely to join RJD

WhowillCongress field for Chandigarh Lok Sabha Seat?

West Bengal: Congress to seal deal with Left Front, TMC to...