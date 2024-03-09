Where and When to Watch the 71st Miss World Beauty Pageant: Hosts and Viewing Information

71st Miss World: From date, time to judge panel and performances, here's all that you need to know.

71st Miss World: The beauty pageant is back for this year, and we cannot keep calm already. The 71st Miss World started on February 18 and is still ongoing. The grand finale will take place on March 9. last year's winner Karolina Bielawska of Poland, at the end of the competition, will crown her successor. The event is back in India after 28 years and will take place at Jio Convention Centre in Mumbai. In February, 2023, Julia Morley, chairperson of the Miss World Organisation announced that the pageant will take place in United Arab Emirates. However, later the venue was changed to Jio Convention Centre in Mumbai.

Sini Shetty is representing India at the 71st Miss World this year. She won the Femina Miss India 2022. Karan Johar and Megan Young, Miss World 2013 will be hosting the mega event. The twelve-people distinguished judge panel includes big names such as Julia Morley, chairperson of the Miss World Organisation, Sajid Nadiadwala, Harbhajan Singh, Rajat Sharma and Amruta Fadnavis. Kriti Sanon and Pooja Hegde are also part of the judge panel for tonight.

When and where to watch?

Two days back, Sony LIV's social media handle featured a post announcing the date and time to witness the mega event on their app. “Witness the grand return of Miss World to India after 28 years! Celebrate the union of beauty and purpose as we showcase the grace and talent of participants on stage,” read the Facebook post.