Rahul Gandhi-Led Yatra's Gujarat Leg Continues On Third Day

CHHOTA Udepur, Mar 9: Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra entered Chhota Udepur district of Gujarat on its third day in the state on Saturday, and the Congress leader is scheduled to address a gathering of social workers in Narmada district later in the day.
Talking to PTI, senior Congress leader and former Union minister Jairam Ramesh said, “Today is the 56th day (of Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra). We will be visiting Chhota Udepur, Bharuch, Narmada and Surat today.”
In the morning session, the yatra will cover Chhota Udepur and Narmada districts. At 2 pm, Gandhi will interact with 70 activists and civil society organisations working for the issues concerning farmers, tribals and Dalits at Kuvarpara in Narmada district, he said in a post on X.
“The yatra will head to Bharuch and Surat districts for the afternoon leg. It will set up camp in Rupan, Surat for the night,” Ramesh said. The yatra made an overnight stay at Jambughoda village of Panchmahal district before starting the journey to Chhota Udepur on Saturday morning.
The 6,700-km ‘Manipur to Mumbai' yatra entered Gujarat on Thursday from Rajasthan. On Friday morning, Gandhi visited Kamboi Dham near Jhalod to pay his respects to tribal icon Govind Guru. (Agencies)

