BTS Army Anticipates Birthday Update as Suga Goes Incognito Post-Enlistment: Where Is Yoongi?

By: Northlines

Date:

Jin sends birthday message on Weverse as fans mark Suga's 31st birthday.

BTS fans worldwide are celebrating Suga's 31st birthday today! With hashtags like #HappySugaDay trending and fan projects in full swing, the excitement is obvious. However, the second oldest member of the group known for his fiery rap verses has been noticeably absent since enlisting in the military. Apart from his Suchwita talk show appearance, fans are eagerly awaiting updates on his whereabouts and well-being.

Army awaits Suga's update

It's been almost six months since Suga left for his enlistment. Unlike the other six members of the group, including Jin, J-Hope, RM, Taehyung, Jungkook, and Jimin, Suga didn't enlist in the military due to a shoulder injury that later resulted in surgery. Instead, the Daechwita crooner is serving in the public sector. However, since his service began, he hasn't made any posts on Weverse or interacted on social media, leaving fans concerned about his whereabouts.

“You know that kind of missing someone so much that you don't wanna talk about them much, bc it makes your heart hurt? Well, that's me to Yoongi, I wanna be happy for SUGA day, but I really miss him and it makes me cry”, a fan wrote on X. Others chimed in too. “IDK where my Man is but hoping he is fine and doing good,” “Hobi also come b where is Suga, Jungkook, Jin.

Nima Yamini dismisses incident as a ‘silly joke’ amid comedian Matt Rife’s potential legal action.
