Entertainment

Nima Yamini dismisses incident as a ‘silly joke’ amid comedian Matt Rife’s potential legal action.

By: Northlines

Date:

Comedian Matt Rife considers legal action against Nima Yamini over defamatory claims, after Yamini said Rife gave oral favours to “Holloywood Executives”.

Comedian Matt Rife is reportedly taking legal action against self-proclaimed comedian Nima Yamini, following Yamini's video, in which he claimed to have witnessed Rife engaging in oral activities with “ executives” for fame.

TMZ reported that Rife and his team are exploring legal options, considering a defamation lawsuit against Yamini. The comedian is allegedly “sick of people using his name for clout.”

Rife's social record is not without blemish

In December, amid controversy over a domestic violence joke, Rife engaged in a peculiar feud with a six-year-old on TikTok. After the child commented on one of his , Rife vouched to tell the child that Santa Claus doesn't exist and that the child's mother funds his presents with her “OnlyFans profits.” This caught many eyes, with many viewing it as Rife unfairly targeting a child for no apparent reason.

The recent legal consideration stems from Yamini's video, where he claimed to have been in a meeting with two Hollywood executives, alleging that they demanded oral favours from both him and Rife in exchange for fame.

Yamini said that he “immediately got up and walked to the door” but alleged that Rife was giving them “bl***obs” before he exited the room.

What could occur if a federal judge personally examines Prince Harry’s visa documents?
