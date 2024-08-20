WhatsApp to Introduce Automatic Blocking of Spam Messages from Unknown Numbers

WhatsApp to Automatically Block Spam Messages from Unknown Numbers

WhatsApp users will soon get relief from the constant spam messages received from unknown numbers, as the messaging platform is introducing a new feature to automatically block such accounts. As per a new report, WhatsApp is testing an update that will allow users to block unknown phone numbers from sending messages.

The latest version of WhatsApp beta for Android includes an option to enable automatic blocking of unknown numbers. Once turned on, the app can filter out contacts that exceed a certain message threshold, reducing spam on the platform. As of now, users need to manually report and block accounts sending unwanted messages.

However, with this upcoming change, WhatsApp can step in to handle spam protection independently after the initial messages. Only if an unknown number continues spamming will it get automatically blocked by the app. This improves user experience by cutting down clutter and preventing unknown contacts from overloading inboxes.

WhatsApp already mutes calls from unknown numbers by default. Along with this new automatic blocking tool, it also has reporting options and techniques to identify malicious accounts used for spamming. The end goal is to provide consumers with a stress-free messaging experience on the widely-used platform.

As one of the leading communication apps worldwide, introducing spam filters can boost WhatsApp's appeal further. The auto-block feature currently in beta testing is poised to roll out soon for all Android users. It promises to make unknown number messages a thing of the past, ensuring a seamless WhatsApp experience moving forward.