back to top
Search
    TechnologyWhatsApp to Introduce Automatic Blocking of Spam Messages from Unknown Numbers
    Technology

    WhatsApp to Introduce Automatic Blocking of Spam Messages from Unknown Numbers

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    WhatsApp to Automatically Block Spam Messages from Unknown Numbers

    WhatsApp users will soon get relief from the constant spam messages received from unknown numbers, as the messaging platform is introducing a new feature to automatically block such accounts. As per a new report, WhatsApp is testing an update that will allow users to block unknown phone numbers from sending messages.

    The latest version of WhatsApp beta for Android includes an option to enable automatic blocking of unknown numbers. Once turned on, the app can filter out contacts that exceed a certain message threshold, reducing spam on the platform. As of now, users need to manually report and block accounts sending unwanted messages.

    However, with this upcoming change, WhatsApp can step in to handle spam protection independently after the initial messages. Only if an unknown number continues spamming will it get automatically blocked by the app. This improves user experience by cutting down clutter and preventing unknown contacts from overloading inboxes.

    WhatsApp already mutes calls from unknown numbers by default. Along with this new automatic blocking tool, it also has reporting options and techniques to identify malicious accounts used for spamming. The end goal is to provide consumers with a stress-free messaging experience on the widely-used platform.

    As one of the leading communication apps worldwide, introducing spam filters can boost WhatsApp's appeal further. The auto-block feature currently in beta testing is poised to roll out soon for all Android users. It promises to make unknown number messages a thing of the past, ensuring a seamless WhatsApp experience moving forward.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    AIIMS Jammu Recruitment 2024 Notification Out; Check Post Details and Application Procedure
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Relive Childhood Gaming Memories at Nintendo’s New Interactive Museum Opening This Fall

    Northlines Northlines -
    "Nintendo Opens Its Doors To A Memorable Journey Through...

    Rare super blue moon illuminates night skies worldwide in August 2024

    Northlines Northlines -
    Rare celestial event lights up night skies worldwide Stargazers were...

    OpenAI shuts down Iranian group using its ChatGPT model to spread politically motivated content

    Northlines Northlines -
    Leading AI safety company OpenAI has taken action against...

    Instagram experiments with vertical profile layout design

    Northlines Northlines -
    Social media giant Instagram is quietly experimenting with a...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    AIIMS Jammu Recruitment 2024 Notification Out; Check Post Details and Application...

    Cricketing icon Karun Nair focused on consistent run scoring to earn...

    Barack Obama Debuted at the DNC 20 Years Ago—Now He’s Back...