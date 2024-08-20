AIIMS Jammu Recruitment 2024 Notification Out; Check Post Details and Application Procedure

AIIMS Jammu Recruitment 2024: BECIL has invited applications for recruitment of the following positions for deployment in the Office AIIMS Jammu. This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up the posts of 23 vacancies of Patient Care Managers (PCM) and Patient Care Coordinator (PCC) positions at AIIMS Jammu.
The candidates applying for the Patient Care Managers (PCM) and Patient Care Coordinator (PCC) positions must fulfill the eligibility conditions given below. The application must be submitted Offline only for the above post.
Interested and eligible candidates are required to submit the application form in the prescribed along with copies of educational qualifications and experience certificates in a sealed envelope in the prescribed format attached through speed post & address it to below given address.
Overview of AIIMS Jammu Recruitment 2024
We have summarised the details of the highlights of AIIMS Jammu Recruitment 2024 below
|Recruiting Body
|AIIMS Jammu
|Post Names
|Patient Care Managers (PCM)
Patient Care Coordinator (PCC)
|No. of Posts
|23
|Category
|Govt Jobs
|Apply Mode
|Offline
|Selection Process
|Interview
|Last date
|22-08-2024
|Website
|https://www.becil.com
Vacancy Details AIIMS Jammu Recruitment 2024
AIIMS Jammu is currently recruiting following positions:
|Post Name
|No. of Posts
|Patient Care Managers (PCM)
|04
|Patient Care Coordinator (PCC)
|19
Eligibility Criteria of AIIMS Jammu Recruitment 2024:
The essential Qualifications required for the advertised posts are tabulated below:
|Post Name
|Qualification
|Age Limit
|Patient Care Managers (PCM)
|Bachelor's Degree in Life Sciences with Post Graduation Qualification in Hospital (or/and Healthcare) Management
|Not More than 40 years
|Patient Care Coordinator (PCC)
|Bachelor's Degree in Life Sciences (preferred) or Bachelor's Degree in any field.
|Not More than 35 years
Salary Details of AIIMS Jammu Job Vacancies:
The Monthly Remuneration for Patient Care Managers (PCM) and Patient Care Coordinators (PCC) in AIIMS Bilaspur is Rs.30,000/- per month and Rs. 17,000/- respectively.
Application Fee:
Candidates from the General/ OBC/ Ex-Serviceman/ Women must pay an application fee of Rs. 590/-. However, candidates from the SC/ST/ EWS/PH category should have to pay an application fee of Rs. 295/-. Demand Drafts (Mandatory) will be accepted In favor of “Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Ltd, Noida”.
How to Apply for AIIMS Jammu Recruitment 2024?
Applicants are advised to follow the following steps to apply for the mentioned posts:
- Visit the official website of BECIL www.becil.com.
- On the homepage go to the ‘Careers Section'
- Then click on “Advt No. 477: Applications are invited in offline mode for recruitment of manpower purely on a contract basis for deployment in the office of AIIMS, Jammu”.
- Download and print the application format attached to this notification.
- Fill in the required details.
- Submit the application form along with copies of educational qualifications and experience certificates in a sealed envelope in the prescribed format attached through speed post & address it to “Mr. Sushil Kr. Arya, Project Manager (HR), Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL), BECIL BHAWAN, C-56/A-17, Sector-62, Noida-201307 (U.P).
The candidates are directed to mention the “Advertisement No:………and Post Name:……….” In the subject line.
Documents Required:
Documents shall be self-attested photocopies as per the following documents:
- Educational / Professional Certificates.
- 10th/Birth Certificate.
- Caste Certificate(if applicable)
- Work Experience Certificate (if applicable)
- PAN Card copy
- Aadhar Card copy
- Copy of EPF/ESIC Card (Pervious employer-if applicable)
Important Dates —
- Start Date — 09th August 2024
- Last Date — 22nd August 2024
AIIMS Jammu Recruitment 2024 Notification PDF, Check Out:
AIIMS Jammu has released a recruitment notification for Patient Care Managers (PCM) and Patient Care Coordinator (PCC) posts. The candidates can check the details related to eligibility, selection process, salary, application process and other information can be read from the below Official Notification released at BECIL website.