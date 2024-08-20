AIIMS Jammu Recruitment 2024 Notification Out; Check Post Details and Application Procedure

AIIMS Jammu Recruitment 2024: BECIL has invited applications for recruitment of the following positions for deployment in the Office AIIMS Jammu. This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up the posts of 23 vacancies of Patient Care Managers (PCM) and Patient Care Coordinator (PCC) positions at AIIMS Jammu.

The candidates applying for the Patient Care Managers (PCM) and Patient Care Coordinator (PCC) positions must fulfill the eligibility conditions given below. The application must be submitted Offline only for the above post.

Interested and eligible candidates are required to submit the application form in the prescribed along with copies of educational qualifications and experience certificates in a sealed envelope in the prescribed format attached through speed post & address it to below given address.

Overview of AIIMS Jammu Recruitment 2024

We have summarised the details of the highlights of AIIMS Jammu Recruitment 2024 below

Recruiting Body AIIMS Jammu Post Names Patient Care Managers (PCM)

Patient Care Coordinator (PCC) No. of Posts 23 Category Govt Jobs Apply Mode Offline Selection Process Interview Last date 22-08-2024 Website https://www.becil.com

Vacancy Details AIIMS Jammu Recruitment 2024

AIIMS Jammu is currently recruiting following positions:

Post Name No. of Posts Patient Care Managers (PCM) 04 Patient Care Coordinator (PCC) 19

Eligibility Criteria of AIIMS Jammu Recruitment 2024:

The essential Qualifications required for the advertised posts are tabulated below: