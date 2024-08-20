back to top
    Cricketing icon Karun Nair focused on consistent run scoring to earn India recall

    Despite facing difficulties sustaining his form at the level after a magnificent triple ton four years ago, batting maestro Karun Nair remains hopeful of an comeback, driven by his relentless dream to represent the nation in Tests once more.

    In an interview, the veteran batter spoke of his daily motivation to scale new heights in domestic and catch the selectors' eye again. “Waking up each day with the goal of finding an opportunity, at any level, keeps me going strongly”, he said.

    Nair's monumental 304 not out against England in 2016 remains one of the finest batting exhibitions by an Indian. However, inconsistent showings in brief subsequent chances led to his Test exile. Through it all, he refused to lose spirit.

    That resilience is paying off, with a stellar 690-run haul powering Vidarbha to the 2023/24 Ranji final. “Players hit their peak from 30-31, and I feel I'm there too”, remarked Nair on his resurgent purple patch.

    Having proven himself at the highest level once, the classy batsman sees domestic cricket as his stepping stone. With form and desire burning bright, a second wind for Karun Nair in the Test arena could yet become reality through his unwavering belief.

