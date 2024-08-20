Celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor talks about demanding higher pay than Akshay Kumar on Masterchef India

When Masterchef India was conceptualized as the flagship cooking reality show in the country, producers were undoubtedly looking to attract top culinary talent as judges. While acclaimed chef Sanjeev Kapoor's expertise was acknowledged, another renowned name had already been roped in – Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar.

However, Kapoor declined joining the panel at parity with the actor. In a recent interview, he revealed making a single demand – to be paid just one rupee more in compensation than Kumar. His reasoning highlighted the need to assert one's worth in their domain of expertise.

As one of India's foremost culinary authorities with immense experience in the realities of the food industry, Kapoor emphasized that cooking remained his primary field. While acknowledging Kumar's accomplishments, he wished to establish that monetary valuation should correspond to a judge's core qualifications.

Regrettably, producers chose not to accommodate this simple request. However, Kapoor's stance underscores an important career lesson. Understanding inherent skills and un hesitatingly advocating for fair valuation builds self-belief. It also attracts opportunities matching one's credentials over time.

When approached for subsequent seasons, Kapoor's terms were accept ed. He made invaluable contributions to establishing the show's benchmark for food quality until its demands exceeded his availability.

Through this anecdote, the celebrated chef demonstrates how recognizing professional self-worth leads to better work align ment and satisfaction in the long run, regardless of initial objections. It sets an inspirational example for asserting expertise methodically instead of compromising value assumptions.