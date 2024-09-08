WhatsApp Channels see rising popularity in India as platform looks to leverage AI to curb misinformation

‘WhatsApp Channels tapping into Indian audiences as AI tools develop'

WhatsApp continues innovating ways for users to connect and stay updated within the platform. During a recent roundtable with media in New Delhi, Alice Newton-Rex, Head of Product at WhatsApp's parent company Meta, provided insights into new features and the messaging app's strategy in India.

Channels, introduced last year, allow for one-way sharing of text and visual content with followers on topics they care about. Newton-Rex shared that national and international accounts are seeing strong growth on Channels in India. Plans are underway to better promote smaller creators as well.

To curb the spread of misinformation, WhatsApp aims to leverage both Channels and AI. Authoritative news sources and fact-checking organizations already have popular Channels. Meanwhile, the integrated Meta AI bot allows users to verify information by simply asking questions within chats.

Newton-Rex also highlighted AI as a frontier for enhancing experiences of both individuals and businesses. Users have naturally discovered Meta AI to assist with everything from homework to language practice. For companies, AI development could optimize areas like recommendation systems and monetization opportunities for Channel administrators.

Overall WhatsApp continues prioritizing user privacy while gathering local user feedback to tailor the platform. With tools like chat lock and a focus on simplicity, the messaging service looks to safeguard conversations on the ubiquitous communication channel in India.