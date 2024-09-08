Over 25 iPhone Models to Gain Major Software Upgrade with iOS 18 Rollout

Apple is gearing up to roll out its much anticipated iOS 18 software to the masses this week. Coinciding with the launch of the new iPhone 16 series, the tech giant will make the update available for more than 25 iPhone models currently in use.

IOS 18 introduces a host of customization options and features designed to enhance the user experience on both existing and upcoming iPhone devices. Some of the advanced capabilities enabled through artificial intelligence will be gradually introduced in subsequent updates according to Apple.

A vast range of iPhone models spanning almost a decade, from the iPhone 8 series to the latest iPhone 15 lineup, will be compatible with the new operating system. In total, over 20 iPhone models released since 2017 will gain access to the new software's personalization tools and capabilities.

Six high-end iPhone models beginning with last year's iPhone 14 Pro series will be amongst the first to access certain AI-powered features through future iOS 18 updates. These Intelligence tools aim to augment existing iPhone abilities using generative AI models.

To ensure a smooth experience, Apple recommends keeping iPhones charged to at least 70% and connected to a reliable Wi-Fi network before installing the sizable iOS 18 download. Freeing up 10GB of storage is also advised. Once iPhones are prepared, the update can be downloaded and installed automatically or manually through the Settings menu.