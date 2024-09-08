back to top
Search
    TechnologyOver 25 iPhone Models to Gain Major Software Upgrade with iOS 18...
    Technology

    Over 25 iPhone Models to Gain Major Software Upgrade with iOS 18 Rollout

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Apple is gearing up to roll out its much anticipated iOS 18 software to the masses this week. Coinciding with the launch of the new iPhone 16 series, the tech giant will make the update available for more than 25 iPhone models currently in use.

    IOS 18 introduces a host of customization options and features designed to enhance the user experience on both existing and upcoming iPhone devices. Some of the advanced capabilities enabled through artificial intelligence will be gradually introduced in subsequent updates according to Apple.

    A vast range of iPhone models spanning almost a decade, from the iPhone 8 series to the latest iPhone 15 lineup, will be compatible with the new operating system. In total, over 20 iPhone models released since 2017 will gain access to the new software's personalization tools and capabilities.

    Six high-end iPhone models beginning with last year's iPhone 14 Pro series will be amongst the first to access certain AI-powered features through future iOS 18 updates. These Intelligence tools aim to augment existing iPhone abilities using generative AI models.

    To ensure a smooth experience, Apple recommends keeping iPhones charged to at least 70% and connected to a reliable Wi-Fi network before installing the sizable iOS 18 download. Freeing up 10GB of storage is also advised. Once iPhones are prepared, the update can be downloaded and installed automatically or manually through the Settings menu.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    WhatsApp Channels see rising popularity in India as platform looks to leverage AI to curb misinformation
    Next article
    How Amla and Dates May Help with Anaemia but Diet Remains Crucial
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    WhatsApp Channels see rising popularity in India as platform looks to leverage AI to curb misinformation

    Northlines Northlines -
    'WhatsApp Channels tapping into Indian audiences as AI tools...

    How the compact Lumix S9 unlocked my creativity for social media content

    Northlines Northlines -
    The Panasonic Lumix S9 is a mirrorless camera designed...

    US Judge Orders Antitrust Regulators to Propose Penalties for Google’s Search Dominance by December

    Northlines Northlines -
    US Regulators Given More Time to Propose Penalties for...

    WhatsApp Sees Huge Uptick in India Channel Users as it Explores AI, Recommendations and Monetization to Combat Fake News

    Northlines Northlines -
    WhatsApp's public broadcasting Channel feature is seeing significant growth...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Asha Bhosle’s inspiring journey from a fear of being overshadowed to...

    Can ‘Face Basting’ with Diaper Rash Cream Really Give You Baby...

    How Amla and Dates May Help with Anaemia but Diet Remains...