    Life Style
    Life Style

    How Amla and Dates May Help with Anaemia but Diet Remains Crucial

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Can These Two Popular Fruits Help Combat Anaemia? Experts Weigh In

    With millions of people impacted by iron deficiency globally, finding natural remedies to boost haemoglobin levels is crucial. Many turn to dietary modifications, but can fruits really help in the fight against anaemia? We spoke to a leading nutritionist to get the facts on two easily available options – amla and dates.

    Amla, also known as Indian gooseberry, contains exceptionally high amounts of vitamin C which aid iron absorption. According to Vijayshree N, Head Dietitian at a major healthcare group, the antioxidant facilitates better utilization of non-heme iron from plant sources. Just 100g of amla provides over 250mg of vitamin C, exceeding an adult's daily requirement. Its regular intake may prove beneficial for vegetarians at risk of low iron levels.

    However, dates have been touted as an iron-rich superfood for years despite containing modest amounts. Each 100g serving delivers only 4.7mg iron against a 19-29mg daily minimum for adults. Vijayshree confirms that eating 4 dates a day, which equals 15-20g, supplies a mere 1mg iron – nowhere close to making a dent in iron-deficiency anaemia. Proper protein intake along with iron-rich grains, lentils and leafy greens is key to overcoming the condition.

    Those at higher risk like children, adolescent girls, pregnant/lactating mothers, and individuals with chronic illnesses must be especially vigilant. Without sufficient haemoglobin, organs can malfunction, leading to tiredness, breathlessness and lethargy over time. While amla lends a helping hand, a balanced diet remains the foremost line of against the Big A.

    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

