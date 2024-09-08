back to top
    Rahul Gandhi in US on 3-day visit, aims to ‘strengthen bond’ between nations

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Houston, Sep 8: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday arrived in the US on a three-day visit during which he will hold “meaningful discussions and insightful conversations” to further strengthen the bond between and America.

    “I am truly delighted by the warm welcome I've received in Dallas, Texas, USA, from the Indian Diaspora and members of the Indian Overseas Congress,” Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the , said in a Facebook post.
    “I eagerly look forward to engaging in meaningful discussions and insightful conversations that will further strengthen the bond between our two nations during this visit,” he said, sharing some photographs of his arrival.
    In a post on X, the Congress party said that Gandhi received a “warm and enthusiastic” welcome at Dallas Fort Worth Airport.
    Indian Overseas Congress chairperson Sam Pitroda said last week that the Opposition leader is not coming to the US in his official capacity but will have a chance to interact with a variety of people on Capitol Hill at an “individual level”.
    “He (Gandhi) will have interactions with the press at the press club, he will meet with the think tank people and will also have interaction at Georgetown University which is equally important in Washington DC,” Pitroda said of Gandhi's first visit to the US since assuming the mantle of the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha.
    During his visit from September 8-10, the Congress leader would hold numerous interactions in Washington DC and Dallas, including at the University of Georgetown and the University of Texas. (Agencies)

    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

