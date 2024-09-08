PCB chairman hopeful of India’s participation in Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan

Pakistan optimistic about hosting India for Champions Trophy 2025

The Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board, Mohsin Naqvi, has expressed confidence that India will tour Pakistan to participate in the ICC Champions Trophy scheduled for early 2025. In interactions with the media, Naqvi stated that the PCB is in regular communication with their counterparts at the BCCI regarding the marquee event.

While political tensions between the neighboring nations have prevented India from traveling to Pakistan in recent times, including for the 2023 Asia Cup co-hosted by Pakistan and Sri Lanka, Naqvi remains hopeful. He mentioned being engaged with not just the BCCI but also other cricket boards set to compete in the Champions Trophy.

Extensive renovations are underway to upgrade the infrastructure at major cricket stadiums across Pakistan. The national stadium in Lahore is undergoing a refurbishment project to be completed before the Champions Trophy begins on February 19, 2025. Improvements include new seating arrangements, expanded seating capacity and upgraded facilities.

Similarly, the stadium in the city of Pindi is earmarked for complete redevelopment. New seating and structure work will be finished prior to the tournament. Renovations at another venue in Karachi will also be finished within the scheduled time frame.

The PCB chairman had earlier acknowledged the need to modernize infrastructure according to international standards. With development work progressing according to timelines, Pakistan aims to demonstrate its capability of hosting a global cricket event of this scale. While the participation of all teams including arch-rivals India depends on various factors, Naqvi remains cautiously optimistic.