back to top
Search
    SportsFrom being taunted for his height to winning India’s seventh gold: Navdeep...
    Sports

    From being taunted for his height to winning India’s seventh gold: Navdeep Singh’s javelin triumph

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    's seventh Paralympic gold belonged to an unlikely champion

    Growing up facing taunts for his stature, javelin thrower Navdeep Singh has silenced all critics by clinching independent India's seventh gold medal at the Paris Paralympics. The 4 feet 4 inches tall athlete from had endured cruel jibes about his height during childhood but never let that deter his spirit. His perseverance and dedication helped him realize his dream on the 's biggest stage.

    Navdeep registered a throw of 47.32 meters in his third attempt to stand atop the podium in the men's F41 classification final. He had initially finished second but was upgraded to gold after the initial winner was disqualified. Overcoming immense challenges both physical and mental, this triumph is a testament to Navdeep's indomitable fighting spirit.

    As a kid, the neighborhood kids would mockingly call him “Bauna”, leaving him disappointed. But encouragement from his wrestler father and supportive family inspired him to pursue his passion. He found solace in wrestling and athletics, winning several medals at the level competitions. Conferred with the prestigious Rashtriya Bal Puraskar in 2012, he gained much needed confidence to face adversity.

    After losing his backbone to wrestling injuries, Navdeep took up javelin throw. Shifting base to Delhi for advanced coaching, he steadily improved his skills and range. The move paid rich dividends as his personal best of 43.78 meters helped qualify for the Tokyo Paralympics. Though finishing fourth there, it fueled his determination for greater glory. Intense training under coaches Naval Singh and Vipin Kasana helped refine his techniques.

    With a bronze from the recent World Para Championships, Navdeep was primed for success. And in front of the cheering contingent from home, he managed the biggest throw of his illustrious career to clinch gold. The entire nation celebrated the small town boy's remarkable triumph, proving that height is never a barrier to success if one has the will to achieve their dreams. Navdeep has flown the Tiranga to its highest, redeeming himself after years of jokes on his stature.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Is White Noise Good for Baby Sleep or Development? Experts Weigh in on the Noise Debate
    Next article
    PCB chairman hopeful of India’s participation in Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    PCB chairman hopeful of India’s participation in Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan

    Northlines Northlines -
    Pakistan optimistic about hosting India for Champions Trophy 2025 The...

    How daily cycling sparked Paralympic champion Praveen Kumar’s high jump journey to gold

    Northlines Northlines -
    "Pedaling to Paralympic podium: How cycling sparked Praveen Kumar's...

    Veteran Indian athlete Hokato Hotozhe Sema wins Paralympic shot put bronze on debut

    Northlines Northlines -
    In what was a tremendous achievement for India, Nagaland's...

    Indian Olympians Manu Bhaker and Lovlina Borgohain to speak about their Paris Games journey

    Northlines Northlines -
    Two Indian athletes who have made their mark at...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Pedro Almodóvar’s The Room Next Door Takes Top Honors at Venice...

    Asha Bhosle’s inspiring journey from a fear of being overshadowed to...

    Can ‘Face Basting’ with Diaper Rash Cream Really Give You Baby...