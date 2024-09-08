From being taunted for his height to winning India’s seventh gold: Navdeep Singh’s javelin triumph

India's seventh Paralympic gold belonged to an unlikely champion

Growing up facing taunts for his stature, javelin thrower Navdeep Singh has silenced all critics by clinching independent India's seventh gold medal at the Paris Paralympics. The 4 feet 4 inches tall athlete from Haryana had endured cruel jibes about his height during childhood but never let that deter his spirit. His perseverance and dedication helped him realize his dream on the world's biggest stage.

Navdeep registered a throw of 47.32 meters in his third attempt to stand atop the podium in the men's F41 classification final. He had initially finished second but was upgraded to gold after the initial winner was disqualified. Overcoming immense challenges both physical and mental, this triumph is a testament to Navdeep's indomitable fighting spirit.

As a kid, the neighborhood kids would mockingly call him “Bauna”, leaving him disappointed. But encouragement from his wrestler father and supportive family inspired him to pursue his passion. He found solace in wrestling and athletics, winning several medals at the national level competitions. Conferred with the prestigious Rashtriya Bal Puraskar in 2012, he gained much needed confidence to face adversity.

After losing his backbone to wrestling injuries, Navdeep took up javelin throw. Shifting base to Delhi for advanced coaching, he steadily improved his skills and range. The move paid rich dividends as his personal best of 43.78 meters helped qualify for the Tokyo Paralympics. Though finishing fourth there, it fueled his determination for greater glory. Intense training under coaches Naval Singh and Vipin Kasana helped refine his techniques.

With a bronze from the recent World Para Championships, Navdeep was primed for success. And in front of the cheering contingent from home, he managed the biggest throw of his illustrious career to clinch gold. The entire nation celebrated the small town boy's remarkable triumph, proving that height is never a barrier to success if one has the will to achieve their dreams. Navdeep has flown the Tiranga to its highest, redeeming himself after years of jokes on his stature.