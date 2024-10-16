What constitutes moderate alcohol consumption for Indians?

As we enter the wedding and festive season, many find themselves pondering on how to enjoy themselves without going overboard on alcohol intake. But what exactly is considered moderate drinking? And how does it differ for Indians given our body types and lifestyle?

Experts note that moderate drinking means keeping consumption low enough to minimize health risks while still allowing for social pleasure. However, guidelines vary globally with countries recommending weekly limits ranging from 1-2 drinks per day.

In India though, no official body has set defined limits. Doctors interviewed suggest Indians should be even more conservative. Genetics leave Indians at higher risk for diabetes, cardiac and digestive issues that alcohol can exacerbate. Our staple diet and stressed lifestyles also make inflammatory gut conditions more prevalent.

Most experts agree that for men, exceeding 2 standard drinks in a day or 7 in a week is unadvisable. For women, 1 drink daily or 7 total weekly is the upper limit. Indians faces hotter climes as well, so staying well-hydrated with alcohol intake is important to avoid dehydration.

However, some physicians take an even stronger stance. With recent studies delinking past claims of cardiac benefits, they argue there is no such thing as risk-free drinking. Even light social drinking marginally raises the odds of cancers, liver disease and other serious lifestyle illnesses. For optimal health, it may be best to entirely avoid alcohol or consume it only on very rare social occasions.

As festivities begin, mindfulness of cultural bodytypes and health risks specific to India is key to ensure enjoyment stays balanced and harm-free. Moderation truly is key to minimize negatives – if alcohol is consumed at all.