    Harris urges Black men to vote and slams Trump for backing controversial policing tactic

    With just over three weeks left for the 2024 presidential elections, Vice President Kamala Harris is making a strong push to galvanize Black male voters. During a radio interview in Detroit, she warned that Republican Donald Trump would institutionalize harsh policing methods shown to disproportionately impact Black communities if re-elected.

    Harris participated in a lively town hall discussion aired on “The Breakfast Club” radio show. When the host brought up ‘stop-and-frisk' policing endorsed by Trump, Harris criticized it as unconstitutional and said the former president wants to expand discriminatory law enforcement practices nationwide. Stop-and-frisk allowed police to stop, question and search anyone deemed suspicious and led to racial profiling of minorities in New York City.

    The Vice President acknowledged that racial biases and inequities persist for Black Americans in different spheres such as housing, healthcare and employment. However, she urged listeners to exercise their right to vote, saying “we should never sit back and say everything hasn't been solved so I won't vote.” Harris is trailing Trump in polls and said it will be a very close election.

    On the same day in Georgia, Trump avoided questions on eroding abortion access. He instead focused on controversial cultural issues and pledged to ban transgender girls from playing in female . Harris announced new proposals to help Black-owned businesses and study issues disproportionately affecting Black men.

    She is pushing policies to decriminalize marijuana, tackle discriminatory policing and revive the for communities of color. With just a small shift in voter support needed, Kamala Harris is redoubling efforts to energize Black male voters ahead of the tight 2024 presidential race.

