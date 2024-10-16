Donald Trump alleges US trade deals favor allies over America in latest remarks

Addressing a business gathering in Chicago recently, former US President Donald Trump renewed his critique of America's trade relations with partners like the European Union. While fielding questions on economic policies, Trump claimed allies have exploited commercial ties far more than acknowledged adversaries.

The Republican leader pointed to the significant trade deficit Washington runs with Brussels every year, exceeding $300 billion currently. He painted existing trade pacts as badly negotiated, questioning the competence or motives of officials who agreed to such unequal terms. Tariffs levied on China and other nations aimed to stem further losses of American manufacturing jobs, according to Trump.

Referring to the auto sector especially, Trump said without his imposed tariffs, domestic companies would have lost out entirely to cheaper imports. Despite facing some criticism, such protectionist steps were vital to safeguard employment in vital industries, he argued. In similar fashion, South Korea received trade barriers to restrict access for their truck exports.

On other foreign policy issues, Trump defended his past engagement with Russian President Putin. When asked about tariffs, he reiterated India presents a tough negotiating partner as well. Overall, the address saw the one-term president renew his ‘America First' platform focused on correcting perceived trade imbalances which allegedly hurt workers. It remains unclear if this nationalist economic message will again appeal widely to voters in the 2024 election cycle.