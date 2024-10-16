back to top
Search
    SportsCricketPerth Stadium To Welcome England For First Test Of 2025-26 Ashes Series
    Latest NewsSportsCricket

    Perth Stadium To Welcome England For First Test Of 2025-26 Ashes Series

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    The stage is set for an epic battle down under as Perth Stadium has been selected to host the first Test of the highly anticipated 2025-26 Ashes series between arch-rivals Australia and England. This ends Brisbane's nearly four decades long tradition of staging the opening Test of the iconic series on home soil.

    In an announcement made by Australia on Wednesday, it was revealed that the first Test of the next Ashes tour will be played at the magnificent Perth Stadium from November 21-25, 2025. This marks the first time the western Australian city will host the curtain raiser of the Ashes.

    The second match of the series will be a day-night Test held under lights at The Gabba in Brisbane from December 4-8. Adelaide, Melbourne and Sydney will host the remaining Tests before the new year, following the usual schedule.

    Perth Stadium, which replaced the old WACA Ground as the main cricket venue in the city, will become the eighth Australian city to have staged an Ashes Test. Since 1986, Brisbane had the honor of welcoming the two rivals for the first Test of every Ashes series Down Under.

    Cricket Australia's Executive General Manager of Events and Operations Joel Morrison stated the schedule has been announced in advance to help travelling fans secure early bookings for travel and accommodation. The historic first Test in Perth is set to be a blockbuster event trumpeting the commencement of another eagerly anticipated chapter in the long-standing rivalry.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    India to Consider New Captain After Early Exit from Women’s T20 World Cup 2024
    Next article
    Donald Trump alleges US trade deals favor allies over America in latest remarks
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    PM Modi becomes first ‘active member’ of BJP

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Oct 16: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on...

    Defeat to win: Stunning turnaround of Omar Abdullah’s political fortunes

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAMMU, Oct 16: From facing defeat in the Lok...

    Omar Abdullah Inaugurated as J&K CM; Congress Delays Govt. Participation

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAMU, Oct 16: National Conference leader Omar Abdullah took...

    Pir Panjal celebrates induction of its local leaders as DyCM minister in new J-K govt

    Northlines Northlines -
    SRINAGAR, Oct 16: Hundreds of joyous National Conference supporters...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    PM Modi becomes first ‘active member’ of BJP

    Defeat to win: Stunning turnaround of Omar Abdullah’s political fortunes

    Omar Abdullah Inaugurated as J&K CM; Congress Delays Govt. Participation