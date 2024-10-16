Perth Stadium To Welcome England For First Test Of 2025-26 Ashes Series

The stage is set for an epic battle down under as Perth Stadium has been selected to host the first Test of the highly anticipated 2025-26 Ashes series between arch-rivals Australia and England. This ends Brisbane's nearly four decades long tradition of staging the opening Test of the iconic series on home soil.

In an announcement made by Cricket Australia on Wednesday, it was revealed that the first Test of the next Ashes tour will be played at the magnificent Perth Stadium from November 21-25, 2025. This marks the first time the western Australian city will host the curtain raiser of the Ashes.

The second match of the series will be a day-night Test held under lights at The Gabba in Brisbane from December 4-8. Adelaide, Melbourne and Sydney will host the remaining Tests before the new year, following the usual schedule.

Perth Stadium, which replaced the old WACA Ground as the main cricket venue in the city, will become the eighth Australian city to have staged an Ashes Test. Since 1986, Brisbane had the honor of welcoming the two rivals for the first Test of every Ashes series Down Under.

Cricket Australia's Executive General Manager of Events and Operations Joel Morrison stated the schedule has been announced in advance to help travelling fans secure early bookings for travel and accommodation. The historic first Test in Perth is set to be a blockbuster event trumpeting the commencement of another eagerly anticipated chapter in the long-standing rivalry.