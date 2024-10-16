After taking charge, J&K CM Abdullah orders No ‘Green Corridor’ Or Traffic stoppage for him

Srinagar, Oct 16: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday said that to avoid inconvenience to the people, there will be no ‘green corridor' for him while he moves by road.

The National Conference leader was sworn in as the chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, the first elected government in the Union territory since 2019 when Article 370 was abrogated.

Less than three hours after taking charge, Abdullah posted on X: “I have spoken to the DG @JmuKmrPolice that there is to be no ‘green corridor' or traffic stoppage when I move anywhere by road. I have instructed him to minimise public inconvenience & the use of sirens is to be minimal.”

In his first term as the chief minister from 2009 to 2014, Abdullah set an example by directing his cavalcade to follow traffic signals.

“The use of any stick waving or aggressive gestures is to be totally avoided. I'm asking my cabinet colleagues to follow the same example. In everything our conduct must be people friendly. We are here to serve the people & not to inconvenience them,” the chief minister said.