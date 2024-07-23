Welcome Union Budget’s emphasis on ensuring food security, strengthening rural economy: Alagappan

Jammu Tawi: Commenting on the FY25 Union Budget announcement by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday, Arun Alagappan, Executive Chairman, Coromandel International Limited, said, “With agriculture remaining the backbone of the Indian economy, we welcome the Union Budget's emphasis on ensuring food security, strengthening rural economy, as well as building resilience and productivity in agriculture. The proposed comprehensive review of the agricultural research setup to focus on improving productivity and developing climate resilient crops will lend an impetus to ensuring that Indian agriculture can withstand climate impact. The initiative to bring together experts from both the government and the private sector will lend a much-needed fillip to the R&D in the agri sector.

The government's commitment to get 1 crore farmers into organic farming and promote large-scale horticulture production in the next two years will significantly increase agricultural productivity and sustainability. The establishment of the proposed 10,000 need-based bio-input resource centres will help in making natural farming more accessible to Indian farmers. Technology has been transforming agriculture, and the government's plan to implement digital crop survey for kharif crop in 400 districts as well as the release of 109 weather resistant seeds, will drive innovation and efficiency in farming practices. Coromandel International Limited remains keen to implement these policies which have furthered our commitment to increase agricultural productivity and support farming community.”