Blue Dart announces ‘Rakhi Express’ offers

Jammu Tawi: Blue Dart Express Limited, South Asia's premier express air, integrated transportation, and distribution logistics company, is delighted to announce its annual ‘Rakhi Express' offer, celebrating the special bond between siblings, this festive season. Customers can enjoy an all-inclusive discounted price of Rs. 250/- for Rakhi shipments up to 0.5 kg for their loved ones. Additionally, there is a flat 40% discount on domestic shipments across India for packages weighing 0.5 kg to 2.5 kg, and up to 50% off on international shipments for packages weighing 0.5 kg to 2.5 kg, 5 kg, 10 kg, 15 kg, and 20 kg in key markets. This offer is valid until 19th August 2024, with conditions applied.

This offer provides a comprehensive and economical solution for all logistics needs, ensuring Rakhi gifts reach loved ones on time. Adding to the festive cheer, customers sending Rakhi shipments domestically during the offer period stand a chance to win exciting prizes.

As a customer-centric company, Blue Dart has been working on enhancing its products and services, providing added value to its customers during this festive season. With the ‘Rakhi Express' offer, customers can spread the joy of the festive season by sending gifts to over 56,000+ locations within India, as well as to 220 countries and territories worldwide. The company employs technology and automation to ensure speed, safety, and reliability in seamless deliveries, enabling it to consistently deliver excellence at every touchpoint.