Medica Superspecialty Hospital celebrates World Brain Day

Jammu Tawi: Our brain is not just yet another organ, as the control tower, it is the epicentre of our body's functioning system, controlling our thoughts, emotions, and actions. The development of the narrative about brain health and essential awareness is of paramount importance within the healthcare fraternity. Celebrating the poignant stories of patients on World Brain Day, Medica Superspecialty Hospital, hosted an encouraging program where the brain and spine surgeons engaged in an interactive session and the inspiring survivors shared anecdotes from their recovery journeys. The event was graced by Chief Guest Tashi Penjore, Honourable Consul General (Royal Bhutanese Consulate). Guests of honour included revered Bengali playwright and thespian Arun Mukhopadhyay, along with film director, writer and actor Shiboprosad Mukherjee. Representing Medica were, Dr. L.N. Tripathy, Senior Vice Chairman, Director & Senior Consultant, Medica Institute of Neurological Diseases (MIND); Dr. Harsh Jain, Senior Consultant – Neurosurgeon and Spine Surgeon, and Dr. Sunandan Basu, Consultant, Brain and Spine Surgeon were present at the program.

At the program, Dr. L.N. Tripathy, stated, “Brain health is the cornerstone of our well-being. As we observe World Brain Day, it is crucial to highlight some alarming statistics, in India, 40,000 to 50,000 people are diagnosed with brain tumors each year, with 20% of these patients being children. The average survival rate for those with malignant brain tumors is only 34.4%. These tumors owe their origin to many factors that include genetic factors and previous exposure to radiation. To me, these figures indicate the necessity of increasing the general awareness of the diseases, timely diagnosis, and the availability of healthier therapeutic management to achieve a better prognosis and a higher quality of life.”

During his address, Dr. Sunandan Basu, emphasized, “At Medica, the commitment is witnessing appropriate enhancement of the advanced treatment of neurological disorders. This day therefore played the role of reminding the society that we are only as healthy as the brain we have. In other words, prioritizing education, research, and early interventional programs, we may achieve substantial advancement in handling the disorders and problems associated with our brain and create a better tomorrow for every person. For spreading the required awareness for the masses, I would like to express my gratitude to all our guests who participated in this event.”