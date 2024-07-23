Madhya Pradesh BJP to hold special RSS Camp for former Congressmen

Many leading Party-men favour a circular for eateries in the state copying Yogi

By L.S. Herdenia

BHOPAL: The Madhya Pradesh units of both the BJP and the Congress have decided to initiate massive reforms in their respective organisations. The BJP has been asked by the RSS to apprise Congress leaders, who have joined the BJP, of the saffron party's style and culture.

This message was given by Arun Kumar, Sangh's Sah Karyawah at the joint-meeting of the RSS and BJP functionaries. Kumar asked BJP office–bearers if there is a plan to train ex-Congressmen. Arun Kumar asked BJP leaders to give former Congressmen responsibility in the organisation.

Arun Kumar also asked BJP leaders to participate in the activities of other affiliates of the RSS. He advised BJP to undertake activities in the extended fronts. He particularly asked BJP to participate in the 70 years of the foundation of Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh.

Similarly Bhanwar Jitendra Singh AICC general secretary in charge of Madhya Pradesh Congress asked MP leaders to shun factionalism. while appointing office-bearers. Responsibility should be given to those who were active in NSUI and youth Congress. While giving responsibility their commitment to the party ideology should be kept in mind. He said attention should be paid to office-bearers of women's wing, kisan front and Sewa Dal.

Both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan used to claim that Madhya Pradesh has ceased to be a “Bimaru State” and it has made progress in all fields. But a recent survey in the area of education has exposed this claim. According to a finding, not a single admission was reported in Class 1 of 2000 government schools. In the last year, 6.94 lakh admission took place in the first class but this year the number has come down to 3.5 lakh, which means 62 percent seats remained vacant this year.

The number of admissions started declining from 2021-22. The reason for this decline was the lowering of educational standards as the parents started sending their children to private school. In order to halt this decline, the govt. opened 1464 new primary schools. Schools were opened but teachers to teach in these new schools were not appointed. The decline in admissions was very sharp in five major cities of the state. The number was 8084 in Bhopal in 2022-23 it came down to 3212 in 2024, It was 11,196 in 2022-23 in Indore, it came down to 4321 in 2024 it was 14,692 in 2022 in Gwalior.

The Congress took objection when it was found that Sunderkand was being recited inside a police thana. The Congress was still shocked when it was revealed that it was being done at the behest of BJP leaders. The Congress not only objected but also sought permission to allow it to do the same. The objection became doubly serious when it was found that the event had the support of Minister Vishwas Sarang.

When permission was not given, the Congress held the event on the road opposite the police station. Meanwhile, a local newspaper published many instances of a retired DGP being used for Hindu religious event.

Like the Uttar Pradesh government's controversial decision, BJP MLA from Indore-2, Ramesh Mendola, has written to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, demanding display of names of shopkeepers and stall owners across the state. The state Congress has opposed it, calling it “politics of hate”, and fears it would affect Dalit community members who are in the food business. While the UP order is specific to Kanwar Yatra routes, Mendola demands to make it mandatory across MP.

Mendola, a four-time MLA from Indore-2 and a close aide of Kailash Vijayvargiya, writes in the letter: “The name of a person is his identity. Asking for the names is the right of the customer and the shopkeeper should be proud to tell his name, not ashamed.”

“In doing so, the shopkeeper's identity will be established in society and all shop-owners will try to provide better service to customers to enhance their name and goodwill. This will lead to healthy competition in the business world and the state will develop at a faster pace,” the BJP MLA argues. “I urge the government to frame rules in this regard,” Mendola said.

State Congress spokesperson Mithun Ahirwar immediately wrote to the CM, opposing Mandola's demand. “Politics of caste and religion by BJP is not new, but the call to follow the UP model in MP is a matter of concern. The decision to write the name of the vendor on handcarts in UP has been opposed by your (BJP's) allies as well,” the letter says.