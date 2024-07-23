back to top
Search
    JammuCEO NSE hails Budget 2024-25, says it has given a huge fillip...
    JammuJammu Kashmir

    CEO NSE hails Budget 2024-25, says it has given a huge fillip to job creation in India

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Tawi: Managing Director and CEO National Stock Exchange (NSE)  Ashishkumar Chauhan on Tuesday said that the for the financial year 2024-25 presented by   Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has given a huge fillip to job creation in by ensuring that the private sector also participates in job creation in addition to the government sector while ensuring that India becomes the number 1 start up nation and a nation of entrepreneurs by providing relief on the angel tax as well as increasing Mudra loan scheme limit from Rs 10 lakhs to Rs 20 lakhs per person.
    “She has also focused on increasing women participation in India's labour force which will help India reap demographic dividend even further by increasing young women's participation in the workforce. Skill development as a part of job creation has been also an out of the box idea from her while keeping infrastructure outlay intact and reducing fiscal deficit at 4.9% from the expectation of 5.1%. All these things are being achieved without much tinkering with the direct or indirect tax structure ensuring that India's long term credit rating improves by giving a glide path to 4.5% fiscal deficit in 2025-26. Overall, 10/10,” he added.

    Previous article
    Welcome Union Budget’s emphasis on ensuring food security, strengthening rural economy: Alagappan
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Welcome Union Budget’s emphasis on ensuring food security, strengthening rural economy: Alagappan

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu Tawi: Commenting on the FY25 Union Budget announcement...

    Blue Dart announces ‘Rakhi Express’ offers

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu Tawi: Blue Dart Express Limited, South Asia's premier...

    Medica Superspecialty Hospital celebrates World Brain Day

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu Tawi:  Our brain is not just yet another...

    Drone-based seed dispersal launched to enhance green cover of Vaishno Devi hills

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu, Jul 23: The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Welcome Union Budget’s emphasis on ensuring food security, strengthening rural economy:...

    Blue Dart announces ‘Rakhi Express’ offers

    Medica Superspecialty Hospital celebrates World Brain Day