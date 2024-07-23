Amazon Beauty’s 4th edition of ‘The Beauty Sale’ from Jul 25-29

Jammu Tawi: Do you dream of a flawless complexion, luscious locks, and a touch of radiance? Look no further! Pampering your beauty routine doesn't have to break the bank. The wait is almost over – as the most awaited beauty event of the year by Amazon Beauty, ‘The Beauty Sale' presented by L'Oréal Paris in association with L'Oréal Professional and LOVE beauty AND planet is back. Scheduled to run from 25th to 29th July, the fourth edition of this shopping event promises more excitement with a curated selection of top brands, trending skincare ingredients, new product launches, and unique finds, all at great value with the convenience of Amazon's fast delivery and trusted shopping experience.

Presented by L'Oréal Paris in association with L'Oréal Professional and LOVE beauty AND planet, ‘The Beauty Sale' will have up to 60% off on top beauty brands such as L'Oréal Paris, L'Oréal Professional, LOVE beauty AND planet, Maybelline, Lakme, SUGAR Cosmetics, rom&nd, Colorbar, Innisfree, CeraVe, JAGUAR, Forest Essentials, Kama Ayurveda, O3+, AXIS-Y, LANEIGE, typsy BEAUTY, and much more. It's the perfect opportunity to stock up on your favorites or discover new brands to elevate your beauty routine. Customers will be spoilt for choice with new product launches from brands such as FIRST AID BEAUTY, DIESEL, DR. SHETH, NIVEA, Minimalist, amongst others. There are more than 8000+ deals which includes Free gift with every luxury beauty brand purchase, Buy 2 or more products and get up to 20% off, Prime members can enjoy extra up to 10% off with coupons, Save extra with coupons up to 15% off, Free gift with every purchase, Subscribe and Save, and a whole lot more. The shopping event will also feature exciting new launches in makeup, fragrances, luxury beauty, and more.

Customers can also elevate their beauty routine and discover the next must-have products with Amazon Beauty's three new initiatives – Derma Store, Global Beauty Store, and the innovative SkinCare Advisor. Under this, customers can choose from the world's most coveted international beauty brands, the best derma brands, and also get tailored skincare solutions based on individual skin concerns and preferences and virtual try-on options. You can also use the virtual try-on feature to see how your favourite products – like a new shade of lipstick or eyeshadow look on you. Amazon Beauty is leveraging artificial intelligence and machine learning to improve product recommendations and offer virtual try-ons where you can experiment with colours and get information relevant to your needs at every interaction with the app.

Zeba Khan, Director – Beauty, Personal Care & Luxury Beauty, Amazon India, said, “At Amazon Beauty, we are committed to offering an enhanced online beauty shopping experience to our customers by providing them with a curated selection of top beauty brands, fast delivery, and personalized recommendations. We are very excited for the fourth edition of ‘The Beauty Sale' as it brings a suite of top brands, trending skincare ingredients, new product launches, along with our recently launched initiatives at Amazon Beauty – The Derma Store, Global Beauty Store and SkinCare Advisor tool. With this and much more, there is something for every beauty enthusiast.”