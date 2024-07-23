back to top
    Gold, silver, imported mobile, cancer drugs to be cheaper; garden umbrella, solar glass dearer

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Agencies

    NEW DELHI: Gold, silver and other precious metals along with imported mobile phones, certain cancer drugs and medical devices are set to become cheaper with Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announcing cuts in customs duty in the Union 2024-25.

    However, certain items such as imported garden umbrellas and laboratory chemicals are also set to become costly due to an increase in basic customs duty.

    The following is a list of items set to become cheaper and costlier. a) Cheaper:

    Gold bar and dore

    Silver bar and dore

    Platinum, Palladium, Osmium, Ruthenium and Iridium Coins of precious metals

    Platinum and Palladium used in the manufacture of noble metal solutions, noble metal compounds and catalytic convertors Cancer Drugs – Trastuzumab Deruxtecan, Osimertinib, Durvalumab Medical Equipment –

    All types of polyethylene for use in manufacture of orthopaedic implants X-ray tubes for use in manufacture of X-ray machines for medical, surgical, dental or veterinary use Flat panel detectors (including scintillators) for use in manufacture of X-ray machines for medical, surgical, dental or veterinary use Imported cellular mobile phone

    Charger/Adapter of cellular mobile

    Printed Circuit Board Assembly (PCBA) of cellular mobile phone Specified capital goods for use in manufacture of solar cells or solar modules, and parts for manufacture of such capital goods Shea nuts

    Fish lipid oil for use in manufacture of aquatic feed Crude fish oil for use in manufacture of aquatic feed Natural Graphite

    Natural sands of all kinds

    Quartz

    Critical Minerals

    Lithium carbonates

    Lithium oxide and hydroxide

    Nitrates of potassium

    Steel Sector – Ferro Nickel and Blister Copper Textile and Leather Sector – Methylene Diphenyl Di-isocyanate (MDI) for use in the manufacture of Spandex Yarn b) Costlier

    Poly vinyl chloride (PVC) flex films (also known as PVC flex banners or PVC flex sheets) Garden umbrellas

    Laboratory chemicals

    Solar glass for manufacture of solar cells or solar modules Tinned copper interconnect for manufacture of solar cells or solar modules.

     

     

     

     

     

