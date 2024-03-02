We will win over 400 seats in LS Polls as country relying on us: PM

NL Correspondent

Barwaada (Jharkhand), Mar 1:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday sounded the poll bugle in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad, asserting that the NDA will win 400 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections as the country is relying on Modi’s guarantee.

He also accused the opposition INDI Alliance bloc of creating hurdles in the implementation of ‘Jal Jeevan Mission’ and ‘Awas Yojana’ schemes.

“Abki bar 400 par (this time we will win over 400 seats) in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls as the country is relying on Modi’s guarantee. Where all hopes from others end, Modi’s guarantee begins,” the prime minister said addressing a public meeting ‘Vijay Sankalp Maharally’ here.

The revival of plants like the Sindri fertiliser unit, and North Karanpura power project are examples of fulfilment of Modi’s guarantee, he said.

Launching a scathing attack on the JMM-led alliance in Jharkhand, Modi alleged that it looted the state.

“I have not seen such huge bundles of notes which were recovered from Jharkhand…Whatever money has been looted from people has to be returned to them. This is Modi’s guarantee,” he said.

“Extortion is at its peak in the JMM-led regime in the state, and appeasement policy had led to infiltration,” PM Modi said.

He also attacked the INDI Alliance, stating that the opposition bloc is “anti-development and anti-people”.