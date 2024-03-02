Chairman, Sikh Coordination Committee calls on LG

Jammu Tawi, March 01:

Ajit Singh, Chairman, Sikh Coordination Committee Jammu Kashmir called on Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, at Raj Bhawan today.

He drew the attention of the Lt Governor towards the issue of the inclusion of the Pahari-speaking residents of hilly belt of Tehsil Rohama and Dangiwacha (Rafiabad) of District Baramulla, belonging to Sikh Community in the Pahari Ethnic group.

Ajit Singh also put forth various welfare issues of the Sikh community including ownership of Gurudwara properties/chunk of land by District Gurudwara Parbandhak Committees as per the Sikh Gurdwaras and Religious Endowment Act 1973.

Sinha assured the Chairman, Sikh Coordination Committee J&K of the appropriate action on the issues projected by him during the interaction.

Another distinguished visitor Ms Rekha Sharma, Chairperson, National Commission for Women called on Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha, today at Raj Bhawan.